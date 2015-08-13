EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook - the other interesting pair you can make money with

This is the other interesting pair you can make money with, together with GBP/AUD, AUD/CAD and NZD/USD.



W1 price is on primary bullish with ranging between the levels:

1.5329 resistance level located far above Ichimoku cloud in the primary bullish area of the chart, and

1.4314 support level located below Ichimoku cloud in the primary bearish area of the chart.



Both levels are located to be far Ichimoku cloud so I think the reversal to the bearish is absolutely impossible for this week (and for next week as well).Chinkou Span line is indicating the bullish market condition to be continuing.

If W1 price will break

If not so

1.5329 resistance level so we may see the breakout to be continuing (bullish trend following).the price will be ranging within the levels.

Trend:



W1 - bullish breakout