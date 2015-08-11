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Last week overview
Many analytics are talking that the probability for Fed rate hike is increased because of Employment report last Friday. Besides, there were some other news events which were affected on this probability:
- On Tuesday: hawkish talk from Atlanta
Fed's Lockhart.
- On Wednesday: ADP report indicated a weak jobs report on Friday; the ISM non-manufacturing report indicated a strong jobs report.
The fundamental data from last week are looking solid especially after
the employment situation last Friday, and because of that the probability for Fed rate hike was increased.
This week overview
The focus for this week in the US:
- industrial
production,
- housing starts,
- retail sales.
Just about the other significant news event for this week:
- EUR: flash GDP,
- GBP: labor market report,
- EUR: ECB minutes,
- EUR: industrial production,
- EUR: harmonized index of consumer prices,
- EUR: Germany - GDP, ZEW survey),
- China: merchandise trade, CPI, PPI, industrial production, retail sales,
- JPY: private machinery orders.