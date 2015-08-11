Last week overview



Many analytics are talking that the probability for Fed rate hike is increased because of Employment report last Friday. Besides, there were some other news events which were affected on this probability:

On Tuesday: hawkish talk from Atlanta Fed's Lockhart.



On Wednesday: ADP report indicated a weak jobs report on Friday; the ISM non-manufacturing report indicated a strong jobs report.

The fundamental data from last week are looking solid especially after the employment situation last Friday, and because of that the probability for Fed rate hike was increased.



This week overview



The focus for this week in the US:

industrial production,



housing starts,



retail sales.



Just about the other significant news event for this week:

EUR: flash GDP,



GBP: labor market report,



EUR: ECB minutes,



EUR: industrial production,



EUR: harmonized index of consumer prices,

EUR: Germany - GDP, ZEW survey),



China: merchandise trade, CPI, PPI, industrial production, retail sales,

JPY: private machinery orders.

Thus, good data from US economic indicators together with strong dollar are increasing the probability for Fed rate hike.