Barclays is suggesting to buy USDCHF

Barclays is suggesting to buy USD/CHF as the most tradable pair for this week:

"We think poor Swiss fundamentals continue to support CHF depreciation from still-overvalued levels. Even if concerns about Greece or China escalate, we think the CHF is likely to underperform higher-quality safe havens such as the USD."



"Our technical strategist is also bearish CHF and expects further underperformance against the USD and EUR. The rising USDCHF trend of the past eight weeks points higher toward initial targets in the 0.9865/0.9905 area. A move above the latter would encourage our bullish view toward the 1.0130 March recovery high."

By the way - the EUR is unchanged against the dollar during the day, and Barclays Capital was looking for more perspective pair to trade. It is really interesting but they selected USD/CHF. If we look at the chart about the performance of USD/CHF so we can say the same: buy USD/CHF.





