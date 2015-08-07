EUR/USD: End Of Week Technicals - going to the next bearish target

This trading week ended with some interesting result for EURUSD: seems - the ranging time is finished for this pair, and we can expect the bearish breakdown for the next week for example.
EURUSD
D1 price is on primary bearish with secondary ranging between 1.1113 resistance and 1.0847 support level.
H4 price is on bearish market condition for trying to break 1.0858 support level for the bearish trend to be continuing with 1.0807 as the next target in our bearish case:
- Chinkou Span line is located below the price for bearish condition with secondary ranging by the direction.
- 'reversal' Senkou Span A line of Ichimoku indicator is far above the price which makes the bullish reversal to be impossible for the coming week.
- The nearest resistance is 1.0973.
- Nearest support levels are 1.0858 and 1.0807.
If H4 price will break 1.0807 so we may see good bearish breakdown up to 1.0461 as the next target.
If not so we may see the ranging within primary bearish levels.
SUMMARY : bearish