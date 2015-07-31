Weekly digest July 27-31: From Tsipras' secret plan to take Greece out of euro to fresh Fed rate hike expectations

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: Negotiations in Greece trigger turmoils in Athens; IMF wary of next Greek bailout



Fed rate hike expectations in the media:



What's new in the world: policies, economic indicators, events



Currency market news



Commodity market news



Stock market news



Company news



Self-development for traders

