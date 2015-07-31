Weekly digest July 27-31: From Tsipras' secret plan to take Greece out of euro to fresh Fed rate hike expectations

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: Negotiations in Greece trigger turmoils in Athens; IMF wary of next Greek bailout
- Guardian: Tsipras denies 'secret plan' to take Greece out of euro
- MQL5 Blogs: Greek developments: Yanis Varoufakis revealed to have worked upon a plan 'B'
- Bloomberg: Tsipras Survives for Now as Party Rebels Blast Greece Rescue
- MarketWatch: IMF lays it on the line over Greek bailout
- CNBC: Can the Greek bailout survive without the IMF?
- New York Times: Why Greece’s Lenders Need to Suffer
- Bloomberg: The Difference Between Spain and Greece in One Simple Chart
- New York Times: Greece’s Debt Crisis Explained
Fed rate hike expectations in the media:
- BBC News: US Fed moves closer to rate rise
- Reuters: Fed's 'nearly balanced' language no bar to September rate rise
- CNBC: Fed rate hike would 'crush' US housing: Analyst - CNBC.com
- Wall Street Journal: Fed Preps Careful Path for Rate Hike
- Reuters: Traders keep bets on December for first Fed rate hike
- New York Times: September Is Looking Likelier for Fed’s First Rate Increase
What's new in the world: policies, economic indicators, events
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman Sachs official macro forecast - things aren't looking good this year
- New York Times: U.S. Economy Grew at 2.3% Rate in 2nd Quarter
- CNBC: Euro zone inflation, unemployment hold steady
- MQL5 Blogs: S&P: Monetary stances diverge in U.S., U.K. and developing economies; affect exchange rates
- MQL5 Blogs: S&P: Drop in China's property market can hit country's banks
- BBC News: Swiss National Bank reports 50bn franc loss
- MQL5 Blogs: London Metal Exchange opens up to yuan
- CNBC: Brexit may lead to Scottish independence: Sturgeon
- Pound Sterling Live: Currency Markets Gear up for 'Super-Thursday' at the Bank of England
- Bloomberg: Russia Makes Smallest Rate Cut in 2015 Amid Inflation Risks
- Bloomberg: $40 Oil May Force Russia Into an Emergency Rate Hike, Economists Say
- Bloomberg: Sweden’s GDP Surprise Hides Bad News for Riksbank
- New York Times: Uncertain Trade Path for South Korea’s Kimchi
- Bloomberg: Africa's Tech Hub Is Booming
- Deutsche Welle: Mobius: 'We have seen the worst' in China
- Deutsche Welle: China cracks down on automated trading
- MQL5 Blogs: Max Keiser: Medicaid, mortgage, S&P, criminal banking system - Video
Currency market news
- MQL5 Blogs: EURUSD Pivot Points Analysis - ranging bearish between S1 Pivot and S2 Pivot levels
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: Wedge pattern says brace for dollar's next big rally; Pain for commodities
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound to Dollar Conversion Faces Heavy Resistance to Further Gains
- MarketWatch: Dollar levels to watch as Fed rate hike nears
- MQL5 Blogs: EUR/USD - The Royal Bank of Scotland predicted 1.05 target
- Bloomberg: Angst Levels Rise as Emerging-Market Currency Dive Gathers Steam
- Pound Sterling Live: South African Rand Decline Leaves 20.00 Open for GBP/ZAR
- Pound Sterling Live: Canadian Dollar Recovery Only Due in 2016
Commodity market news
- MQL5 Blogs: No better time to get back into commodities than right now - Analyst
- MQL5 Blogs: Oil set to log worst monthly performance of 2015; Analysts suggest no more further decline
- MQL5 Blogs: Diamond prices fall along with commodities; Weak China demand is to blame
- MQL5 Blogs: Silver Institute: Potential for buying in silver market, as it is underpriced to gold; Broad-based demand seen in silver
- MarketWatch: Forget about whether $100 silver is possible — how about $1,000?
- MarketWatch: Investors are sick of gold — so now is the time to buy
- CNNMoney: These nations are panicking with gold and copper prices so low
- MQL5 Blogs: Study: If gold drops below fair value as it did in mid-1970s, it can hit $350/oz
- MQL5 Blogs: From dawn to dusk: History of gold prices
- Kitco News: UBS: Reduced Interest In Comex Gold Means ‘Counteracting Influences’
Stock market news
- MQL5 Blogs: S&P 500 Price Action Analysis - ranging bullish
- CNBC: Goldman's Oppenheimer: These China stocks look cheap
- New York Times: Guide to China's Market Turmoil
- Reuters: Commodities, China stocks lick wounds after brutal July
- Bloomberg: LinkedIn Shares Slip on Concerns Lynda Buy Masks a Slowdown
Company news
- MarketWatch: Uber will lease you a car to drive for them
- CNBC: Bank of Ireland profits double as Ireland rebounds
- Bloomberg: Why European Motorists Aren't Benefiting From Oil's Crash
- Bloomberg: Barclays Said to Cut 150 at Investment Bank as McCormick Departs
- New York Times: Lloyds Profit Rises Despite $2.2 Billion Provision for Loan Customers
- New York Times: BNP Paribas’s Profit in 2nd Quarter Is Bolstered by Investment Bank Revenue
- New York Times: Honda Profit Up 20 Percent
- CNNMoney: IOS 9 makes the iPhone a smarter smartphone
- Forbes: The Death Of IBM?
- Bloomberg: Google Pushes Back Against French Privacy Order
- New York Times: How Europe Is Going After Amazon, Google and Other U.S. Tech Giants
- Forbes: Have These Guys Created An Instagram For Music?
Self-development for traders
- MarketWatch: Avoid this million-dollar investing mistake
- MarketWatch: 7 misconceptions that trip up investors
- Forbes: Inside America's Most Entrepreneurial Colleges
- Forbes: America's Top Colleges Ranking 2015
- Forbes: If You Hate Your Job, Read This