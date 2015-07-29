EUR/USD - The Royal Bank of Scotland predicted 1.05 target

1
The Royal Bank of Scotland predicted the price for EURUSD as 1.05 1-year target, and those are the 5 key factors from RBS:
- "None of this has much directly to do with Greece."
-
"Other factors that support some renewed fall in
EUR/USD this year: faster money positioning in EUR/USD is now much
cleaner than it was a few months ago, short EUR/USD is a far less crowded trade."
- "The German government bond market, which went into price melt-down in March, raising serious risks to other most owned positions like short EUR/USD, has stabilised."
- "Oil prices are falling again steadily."
-
"Another key variable is US data and the US Federal Reserve. Informing
our EUR/USD lower view is the assumption that the Federal Reserve makes
its first tightening move in September his year. That is a close call.
But a September rate cut is not fully priced and -if manifest - could
give the Dollar a boost into Q4."