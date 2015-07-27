Goldman Sachs official macro forecast - things aren't looking good this year

1
Goldman Sachs' chief equity strategist David Kostin made a long-term macro forecast for S&P 500, currencies, energy, metals and equity, and - after summarizing all those market forecasts - he decided that things aren't looking good this year. Besides, Kostin provided a slide summarize Goldman's market forecasts, both for the United States and the world:
As we see - David Kostin made forecasts based on 3 months, 6 months and 12 months. And this is what we are having as a result:
EUR/USD
|USD/JPY
|GBP/USD
|S&P 500
|Comex
Gold
|Crude Oil
Brent
|October 2015
|1.02
|122
|1.48
|2100
|1080
|56
|January 2016
|1.00
|125
|1.49
|2100
|1150
|55
|July 2016
|0.95
|130
|1.46
|2150
|1050
|62
So, this is really about 'things aren't looking good this year'... and for next year as well for example.
As to me expectation so I see the following (using my personal technical analysis) - by January 2016:
- EUR/USD: 1.04;
- GBP/USD: 1.45;
- USD/JPY: 125;
- S&P 500: 2130;
- Gold: 1000;
- Crude Oil Brent: 45.