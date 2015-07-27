Goldman Sachs official macro forecast - things aren't looking good this year
Forecasts

27 July 2015, 06:11
Sergey Golubev
Goldman Sachs' chief equity strategist David Kostin made a long-term macro forecast for S&P 500, currencies, energy, metals and equity, and - after summarizing all those market forecasts - he decided that things aren't looking good this year. Besides, Kostin provided a slide summarize Goldman's market forecasts, both for the United States and the world:

As we see - David Kostin made forecasts based on 3 months, 6 months and 12 months. And this is what we are having as a result:

 
EUR/USD 
   		USD/JPY
 GBP/USD  S&P 500
Comex
Gold
Crude Oil
Brent
October 2015
1.02
122
1.48
2100
1080
56
January 2016
1.00
125
1.49
2100
1150
55
July 2016
0.95
130
1.46
2150
1050
62

So, this is really about 'things aren't looking good this year'... and for next year as well for example.

As to me expectation so I see the following (using my personal technical analysis) - by January 2016:

  • EUR/USD: 1.04;
  • GBP/USD: 1.45;
  • USD/JPY: 125;
  • S&P 500: 2130;
  • Gold: 1000;
  • Crude Oil Brent: 45.
