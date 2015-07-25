Max Keiser: Medicaid, mortgage, S&P, criminal banking system - Video

In another interesting piece of the Keiser Report, hosts Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert pay attention to poverty in the streets of New York City as they discuss employment in the United States, as well as the government spending.



The mentally ill have problems with finding the job, which pushes them in the streets, while the U.S. government is ready to pay $100,000 dollars per year per a person to lock them up in New York.

The hosts turn to the discussion of the Affordable Care Act for impoverished people - which is in fact, free medicine. As the Medicaid enrollments surged, this spurred questions on the budget.



The costs of free medicine jumped, and the authorities became aware there are millions of poor people in the U.S. The record number was logged in California: 800,000 of the impoverished.



Where does the government need to cut back now?

In the second half of the program, Max interviews Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com about the criminal banking system.



