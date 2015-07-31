EURUSD Pivot Points Analysis - ranging bearish between S1 Pivot and S2 Pivot levels
31 July 2015, 12:11
Sergey Golubev
W1 price is trending between S1 Pivot at 1.1337 and S2 Pivot at 1.0672 with Central Pivot at 1.2665:

  • The price is on bearish ranging between pivot levels at 1.1337 and 1.0672;
  • The price is breaking descending triangle pattern with 1.0807 support level for the bearish to be continuing;
  • If weekly price will break S1 Pivot at 1.1337 so we may see the local uptrend as the secondary market rally within the primary bearish market condition;
  • If weekly price will break S2 Pivot at 1.0672 from above to below so the primary bearish will be continuing up to 1.0461 as the next target in this case.

InstrumentS2 Pivot
S1 Pivot
Yearly PP
R1 Pivot
EUR/USD  1.06721.1337 1.2665 1.3329

Trend:

  • D1 - ranging bearish
  • W1 - ranging bearish
  • MN1 - ranging bearish
