EURUSD Pivot Points Analysis - ranging bearish between S1 Pivot and S2 Pivot levels

W1 price is trending between S1 Pivot at 1.1337 and S2 Pivot at 1.0672 with Central Pivot at 1.2665:
- The price is on bearish ranging between pivot levels at 1.1337 and 1.0672;
- The price is breaking descending triangle pattern with 1.0807 support level for the bearish to be continuing;
- If weekly price will break S1 Pivot at 1.1337 so we may see the local uptrend as the secondary market rally within the primary bearish market condition;
- If weekly price will break S2 Pivot at 1.0672 from above to below so the primary bearish will be continuing up to 1.0461 as the next target in this case.
|Instrument
|S2 Pivot
|S1 Pivot
|Yearly PP
|R1 Pivot
|EUR/USD
|1.0672
|1.1337
|1.2665
|1.3329
Trend:
- D1 - ranging bearish
- W1 - ranging bearish
- MN1 - ranging bearish