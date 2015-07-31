S&P 500 Price Action Analysis - ranging bullish

W1 price is on bullish ranging between 2134.42 resistance and 2042.11 support levels:



the price is located far above Ichimoku cloud and Senkou Span A line which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart;

"prices corrected higher, snapping a sharp three-day loss streak";

"break above the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 2097.80 exposes the 50% level at 2108.50".

If the price will break 2042.11 support level so we may see the secondary correction within the primary bullish market condition.

If the price will break 2134.42 resistance level so the primary bullish will be continuing.

If not so the price will be ranging between the levels.

Trend:



W1 - ranging bullish