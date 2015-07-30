USD/CAD Pivot Points Analysis - on overbought for correction
Trading Systems

USD/CAD Pivot Points Analysis - on overbought for correction

30 July 2015, 21:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
1
1 466

W1 price is located to be between R2 Pivot at 1.2566 and R3 Pivot at 1.3352 with Central Pivot at 1.1392:

  • the price is on bullish for ranging between R2 Pivot at 1.2566 and R3 Pivot at 1.3352;
  • price is on overbought condition ranging between 1.2834/1.3102 for possible correction in the near future;
  • if weekly price will break R3 Pivot at 1.3352 so the primary bullish market condition will be continuing up to the new top, otherwise the price will be ranging within the levels.

InstrumentS1 Pivot
Yearly PP
R1 Pivot
R2 Pivot
R3 Pivot
USD/CAD 1.0999
 1.1392
 1.2175
  1.2566 1.3352

Trend:

  • W1 - bullish
#pivot, usdcad, price action