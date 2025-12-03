XAUUSD – Daily Technical Breakdown

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 – 10:36 AM





Hey team! Aty here — developer, trader, and the one who never sleeps because gold never sleeps

Come say hi and see today’s full EURUSD analysis too while you’re here:

Today’s EURUSD analysis





Now let’s rip XAUUSD apart the way it deserves!

XAUUSD Live Breakdown – Current Price: 4199.14

Gold is dancing right around 4199.14, literally glued to the EMA100 zone:

• M1 EMA100 → 4200.38 • M5 EMA100 → 4208.90

• M15 EMA100 → 4205.06

•H1 EMA100 → 4202.37

RSI on the short timeframes is flirting with oversold territory:

M1 → 45.0 |M5 → 44.4 |M15 → 40.3 (getting interesting)

H4 is neutral at 50.7.

MACD is bearish on M1, M5, M15 and H1 — clear downward momentum for now. Recent swing highs: 4204.88 & 4202.82 Recent swing lows: 4194.55 (the level everyone is watching)

Price Action & Full ICT View

• Bearish order blocks sitting in the 4202-4205 zone — exactly where price consolidated and then got smashed lower on M1/M5. That’s institutional supply.

• Bullish order blocks hiding down at 4194.55 — the low that swept liquidity hard.

• Pullbacks: any bounce will probably target the EMA100 cluster again (4200-4209) before sellers step back in.

• Liquidity grabs: watch the highs at 4204.88 and the old one at 4226.11 — perfect stop-hunt zones before reversal. The 4194.55 low is also a massive liquidity pool.

• ICT angle: we have a clear Fair Value Gap / imbalance on H1 and M15 that the market still hasn’t filled. Breaking back above 4200-4210 could trigger a violent move to fill it (upside surprise possible).

Right now though, the break below 4200 screams short-term bearish bias.

Most Important Levels Right Now

• Resistance zone: 4202-4205 (multiple swing highs + EMA100 confluence), then 4211.79 (M5 high) and 4225-4230 (bigger M5/M15 highs)

• Support zone: 4194.55 (today’s low — if this goes, next stop is fast), then 4181.16 (H1 low) and 4162.75 (deeper M15 low) These levels aren’t random — they’re where price has reversed, stalled, or swept liquidity before. Pure supply & demand zones. No Clean Pattern Yet — Just Pure Consolidation Around 4200 We’re stuck in a tight range and the market is repeatedly testing the big 4200 psychological level. That usually ends with a breakout or breakdown — direction will be explosive whichever way it goes.

How the Week Looks So Far (European Session Just Opened)

Short-term sentiment = cautiously bearish. Price is below most EMAs and SMAs on the lower timeframes, MACD confirms downside momentum, and RSI isn’t deep enough in oversold territory to scream “buy the dip” yet.

Buy or Sell Right Now? My current plan: → Look for SELLS first on any rally back into 4202-4205. That zone is loaded with supply. → If price manages to break and hold above 4210-4211 with volume and closes there, flip the bias instantly to BUY and target 4225-4230 minimum (FVG fill).





Golden Points — Memorize These

• The entire game this week revolves around the 4200 area — respect it until it’s decisively taken. • Short-term RSI is teasing a bounce, but momentum and structure still favor the bears for now.

• One clean break changes everything — be ready on both sides.

Final Words Stay sharp, stay patient, and wait for confirmation. Gold loves fake moves — don’t get caught chasing. Let it come to your level, then strike. Trade safe and see you on the right side of the chart!

Your capital, your responsibility — always. Catch you in the next one, Aty