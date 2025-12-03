BTCUSD – Daily Technical Breakdown

Hey legends! Aty here — coder by day, chart addict by night (and apparently all day too)

Let’s tear into Bitcoin real quick!

BTCUSD Live Breakdown – Current Price Area: ~93,020–93,080

Price is literally glued to the EMA100 on the shortest timeframes right now:

• M1 EMA100 ≈ 93008

• M5 EMA100 ≈ 93047

That zone is acting as dynamic support for the moment. Hourly RSI is sitting above 60 with positive MACD — the bigger picture is still clearly bullish, but we’re seeing the classic “breather” before the next leg.

Price Action & ICT-Style View

• Bullish order block sitting in the 92640-92681 region (M5 swing lows) — this is where buyers stepped in hard last time.

• Any pullback is very likely to stop around the EMA100 cluster (93008-93047) first.

• Liquidity grabs: watch for quick sweeps above recent highs (93433 and 94001) — perfect stop hunts before reversing lower or continuing higher.

• Swing highs to respect: 93433 (M1 & M5) and 94001 (M5 & M15)

• Swing lows to defend: 92669 (M1) and 92640 (M5) How I’m Reading the Week (Wednesday, European Session) Short-term scenario: healthy pullback → test of EMA100 → bounce → continuation higher. Everything lines up for that: overbought hourly RSI, price kissing the EMA100, still-positive MACD. This is the famous “buy the dip in an uptrend” setup we all love.

Buy or Sell Right Now? Bias: Neutral to slightly bullish

• Primary plan → wait for price to touch or slightly undercut 93008-93047, look for bullish reaction (pinbar, engulfing, divergence), then go long.

• Backup plan → if we get a convincing break and close below 93000 with volume, short-term bear trap becomes possible, target the 92640-92681 order block.

Golden Points — Don’t Forget These

• EMA100 on M1 & M5 (93008-93047) is the line in the sand right now. Bounce = bulls in control. Break = short-term bears get a turn.

• Hourly RSI high + MACD still green = overall bullish momentum intact.

• 92640-92681 is the “do-or-die” bullish order block. As long as that holds, the uptrend is safe.

Final Call Expect a quick dip or sideways grind into the EMA100 zone, then a strong bounce. That’s the highest-probability play today. Be ready on the long side at support — Bitcoin loves rewarding patience here. Trade clean, wait for confirmation, and let the level do the work for you!

Your capital, your responsibility — always. See you at the next pump, Aty

