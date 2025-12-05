XAUUSD Technical Analysis

Friday, December 5, 2025 | 06:48 GMT

Now let’s talk xauusd!

Gold is currently trading at 4225.52. The short-term bias remains bullish with clear upward momentum, but we still need confirmation of strength above key levels.

A bullish bias appears stronger in the immediate short-term, especially on M1 to H4 timeframes. Traders should look for potential buy opportunities near 4222.77 (EMA100 on M1) with initial targets at 4229.19 (recent swing high) and further upside potential if momentum continues. A decisive break and close below 4214.42 (recent swing low) would fully invalidate the current bullish outlook.

Orders Block (Potential High-Probability Zone) Watch the area around 4211.36 (H1 EMA100). If price pulls back to this zone and shows clear rejection (pin bar, engulfing, or strong volume bounce), it could act as a high-quality order block for a continuation move higher. This is exactly the type of institutional footprint we hunt with AUTORITHM AI.

Optimal Pullback Entries

Look for pullbacks into the 4222–4223 zone, which perfectly aligns with the M1 EMA100 dynamic support. This area represents the ideal value zone for long entries. A deeper pullback toward 4214.42 must hold firmly — failure to do so increases the risk of bearish continuation.

Key Pivot Points

The recent high at 4229.19 now acts as the immediate resistance pivot. A confirmed breakout and close above this level opens the door for the next leg higher.

Liquidity Grab Scenario

Remain alert for a quick manipulative dip below 4214.42 designed to grab stop-loss liquidity before reversing sharply higher. This classic sweep would serve as strong bullish confirmation and is one of the smartest setups we see repeatedly in gold.

Price Action & ICT Perspective

Current price action clearly indicates an accumulation phase. We are forming a clean series of higher lows across M1, M5, and M15 timeframes, confirming the short-term uptrend.

RSI is above 50 on M5, M15, H1, and H4 → bullish momentum intact

MACD remains bullish across these timeframes → supports continuation

Last Confirmed Patterns Recent swings on lower timeframes show a textbook series of higher lows, reinforcing the structural strength of the current bullish move.

Important Levels (Non-Negotiable)

Key Resistance: 4229.19

Key Support: 4214.42

Why these levels matter:

These are the most recent swing high and swing low, representing real areas of supply and demand. Breaks above resistance or below support will dictate trend continuation or reversal. The EMA100 on lower timeframes continues to act as dynamic support and confirms sustained upward momentum. Start of the Week Outlook A successful retest of the 4222–4223 zone followed by a strong bullish bounce would signal a powerful bullish weekly open. Conversely, failure to defend this area could trigger a fast bearish shift. Final Trade Decision Slightly bullish as long as price remains above 4214.42. Preferred strategy: Buy the dip on pullbacks into 4222–4223, first target 4229.19, with potential for much higher follow-through.

Golden Points to Remember

4229.19 — immediate resistance to conquer

4214.42 — critical support; lose it and the bulls lose control

Gold is looking prime for a potential explosive leg up! Trade smart, respect your risk, and let the smart money footprints guide you.

All trading decisions and risk are solely your responsibility. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Let’s catch the next wave together!

