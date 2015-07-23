Forecast for Tomorrow - levels for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

EUR/USD : ranging around key levels. This pair is ranging for few days trying to break some key levels for the trend to be continuing. But from what I see about it - this is just a ranging - means: trading inside the channel with very strong support/resistance levels. Anyway - the market is waiting for direction based on some fundamental news events (US rates for example) others than noise surrounding which as commodities, China, Greece.

Resistance

Support

1.1017

1.0868

1.1196

1.0807

GBP/USD : unreasonable ranging. The pair is ranging irrespective off any direction, breakout/breakdown, levels and fundamental news. So, sometimes I think that someone which is not reklated to the market) is moving it especially to be like that. Anyway, the levels for any reversal to get at least some direction are too far from each other, and we should expect such a ranging movement from inside s/r channel on the future as well.



Resistance

Support

1.5667

1.5368

1.5674

N/A

USD/JPY : waiting for big news to start consolidation. As we know - this pair is on bullish. But if we look at daily or H4 charts so we will see ranging between the levels, and those levels are located at great distance from each other: 125.85 and 120.40. So, the price will be ranging within this big channel of 125.85/120.40. And because of that - any talking about 'we found good direction with entry point' will be nothing for now: we know what means ranging, and we know how 'to trade the channel' when big money is not yet involved in the market in this summer for example.