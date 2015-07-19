The Anti Martingale System – Profit From “Martingale in Reverse”

For some traders, the drawdowns in the Martingale system are just too scary to live with. That “roller coaster” ride ends-up causing them sleepless nights and stomach ulcers.



Anti martingale, as trend following system. If this sounds like you, there is an alternative. The anti Martingale system does what many traders think is more logical. “Martingale in reverse” hangs on to winning trades, and drops losers. If that sounds better, read on.

The standard Martingale system closes winners and doubles exposure on losing trades.

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