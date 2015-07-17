Weekly digest July 13-17: Latest coverage, from surging pound to Grexit which is still on the table

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: As the euro is suffering, its British counterpart looks dreadfully good.
- MQL5 Blogs: Societe Generale for GBP/USD: Targeting 61.8% Fibo level at 1.5700
- Guardian: Pound strengthens against euro after Bank signals interest rate rise
- Bloomberg: The Rise of The Mighty Pound
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound Sterling Surges Above 2.0 Against Canadian Dollar
- Pound Sterling Live: British Pound v Dollar Forecast to Climb Higher
- Guardian: How will a strong pound affect my holiday?
Latest updates and opinions on the Greek crisis:
- Bloomberg: Grexit Still on the Table Even With EU’s Latest Band-Aid
- New York Times: European Finance Officials Agree ‘in Principle’ on New Greek Bailout
- MQL5 Blogs: Eight key points of the Greek deal
- New York Times: Germany’s Tone Grows Sharper in Greek Debt Crisis
- Bloomberg: Lagarde Insists on Greek Debt Easing as Merkel Faces Aid Critics
- Bloomberg: This Is How Quickly Greece's Future Is Deteriorating
- MQL5 Blogs: Against its will, Greece approves austerity. Analysts now predict Tsipras' cabinet reshuffle
- MQL5 Blogs: Moody's: Greek risks still elevated given weak institutions and political scepticism
- Guardian: The crucifixion of Greece is killing the European project
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysts: Greece's woes will continue to haunt markets despite deal
- MQL5 Blogs: Max Keiser: Why 50 bn euro asset fund is just another attempt to steal Greek assets - Video
- MQL5 Blogs: "If you want to use an essentially German currency, you have to be a little German" - View
What's new in the world: policy, economic indicators, events
- MQL5 Blogs: Mario Draghi's press conference, highlights
- Washington Post: Yellen, Draghi upbeat despite tumult in Greece, China
- Washington Post: Yellen: Higher rates won't derail recovery
- MQL5 Blogs: ECB data: Investment is back in EU
- Bloomberg: Carney Sees BOE Momentum for Rate Increase With Year-End Signal
- Forbes: From Iran To Greece, The Four Tips For Following Talks
- New York Times: The I.M.F. Is Telling Europe the Euro Doesn’t Work
- MQL5 Blogs: China's fresh GDP raises accuracy questions
- MQL5 Blogs: Iran and six major powers reach nuclear deal
- New York Times: Iranian Hard-Liners Say Accord Crosses Their Red Lines
- MQL5 Blogs: West - Iran détente: how much oil and gas will be released?
- Bloomberg: Iran Deal Makes EU a Mideast Power Broker
- Deutsche Welle: Germany, Cuba sign framework accords
- BBC News: UN in deal to fight global poverty
Currency and commodity market news
- MQL5 Blogs: BNP Paribas: 5 reasons why short for EURUSD with 1.05 as a target
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman Sachs for EUR/USD: 1.04 at year-end? EUR/USD will fall 'a lot further'
- CNBC: Dollar bulls fight back with help from Fed
- Guardian: Big Mac index inflames debate over Chinese yuan's value
- Bloomberg: No End Seen to Franc Strength Six Months After Swiss Scrap Cap
- CNBC: Small country, big problems—New Zealand dollar tanks
- Kitco News: Minority Of Investors Are Helping To Support Gold – Merk
- MarketWatch: Gold loses ground and may be at ‘tipping point’
- Kitco News: HSBC: Gold May Increasingly Hinge On Emerging-Market Demand
- MQL5 Blogs: SILVER Next Week Outlook - 23.6% Fibo support level crossing with 14.67 as a next target
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysts: Weaker oil prices on Iran deal won't impact gold
- Bloomberg: The Obscure Metal That’s Beating Any Other Investment
- Bloomberg: Rio Iron Ore Cut Dwarfed by Glut That’s Thwarting Price Rise
Stock market news
- Guardian: Why China’s stock market bubble was always bound to burst
- CNBC: How China's stock rout disrupted online funds, in a good way
- Reuters: China banks lend $209 billion to margin lender to lift stock prices: media
- MarketWatch: Greed is still trumping fear, and that’s bad for stocks
- MarketWatch: Russia is the best buy amid global turmoil
- MarketWatch: Stock charts are pointing to a big-bank breakout
- CNBC: You’d be a ‘fool’ to short the market: Gartman
- Forbes: Manchester United's Stock Cheaper Thanks To Greek Debt Crises
- CNNMoney: Has Apple peaked?
- CNNMoney: Find stocks expensive? Bonds are pricier
- Forbes: With Disclosure, Trump Shows His Personal Stock Picks
Company news
- Reuters: Yellen says open to raising threshold for systemic banks
- MarketWatch: 9 of worst things about earnings season
- MQL5 Blogs: Apple in talks with Iranian distributors to potentially sell products in the country - WSJ
- Bloomberg: Why Have Google Shares Jumped 11% This Month?
- CNBC: What's left for eBay after the PayPal breakup?
- BBC News: Shareholders approve controversial Samsung C&T merger
- CNNMoney: Netflix is up over 500% in 5 years
- Forbes: Amazon Prime Day... A Monster In The Making Or Out To Replace Black Friday?
Self-development for traders
- MarketWatch: 6 outrageous credit-card fees you shouldn’t pay
- Guardian: Twitter list: top circular economy accounts to follow
- MQL5 Blogs: How To Trade News Events: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
- MQL5 Blogs: How To Trade News Events: Who Controls Forex Market? Interbanks, funds and corporations
- MQL5 Blogs: Something to Read - 'The Little Book of Currency Trading' by Kathy Lien
- New York Times: Are You Financially Literate? 5 Questions on Savings and Investing
- Forbes: Jessica Alba On Building Her Billion Dollar Business
- Forbes: The Most Paralyzing Blocks That Successful People Have Overcome To Be Happy In Their Work