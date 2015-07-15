Apple in talks with Iranian distributors to potentially sell products in the country - WSJ

Apple is in talks with Iranian distributors to start selling its products in the country, The Wall Street Journal reports with reference to people familiar with the matter.

The news comes after the U.S., Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France and Germany reached a historic agreement with Iran, after nearly two years of negotiations, aimed at restraining Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions on trade with Iran.

The second part is important for Western companies that wish to sell products in the country.

However, before Apple could start selling iPhones in the country, Iran has to implement the terms of the deal. Some analysts suggest the process could stretch into 2016.



This isn't the first time that Apple has tried to enter Iran. Last year, WSJ reported that senior Apple executives met with Iranian distributors in the company's London office about launching Apple products in the country once the sanctions are removed.



Apple will hardly be allowed to open Apple Stores in Iran.



Instead, it will likely decide to use resellers that only deal in Apple products. Then, the tech giant will be able to take a cut of their profit, and it doesn't run the risk of investing heavily in a country that could slip back into sanctions if it doesn't fulfill the terms of the agreement.