Against its will, Greece approves austerity. Analysts now predict Tsipras' cabinet reshuffle

"PM Tsipras will try a cabinet reshuffle, but if that fails to sure up confidence in Syriza, a worst case scenario would be snap elections."

Former Greek finance minister Gikas Hardouvelis shared this view saying that Tsipras has lost a quarter of his MPs, and reshuffling of the government would be a minimum thing to do. If he wants to stay in power, it is important to make sure "that his ministers do believe in the reforms and work hard and push. He cannot afford to have people in the ministries that are against what has been decided now."

"Opening up professions, fighting oligopolies, fixing the public sector, justice sector and tax system - all these things give power to the people," he said. "If he is a part of that and he does do reforms, he will succeed. But if he does not…he will be gone from the political scene. It's up to him at this point."

Hardouvelis added that snap elections could be held in September or October.

The approval of the bailout conditions by the Greek parliament will hopefully pave the way for Greece to access European Union funds via the European Financial Stabilization Mechanism (EFSM) - a short-term financing solution. This has, however, caused worries among non-euro-zone countries like the U.K., which is afraid its taxpayers will end up funding part of Greece's bailout.

The question of Greece's debt is still disturbing, though the country's short-term financing will likely be approved.



The country has already missed two payments worth a total of 2 billion euros to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Indeed, the IMF caused a stir ahead of the vote calling for Greek debt writedown, although Germany has not been in favor of debt forgiveness, arguing that it could set precedence for other indebted members of the single currency bloc.



However, as Reuters reported, earlier Thursday German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said that a solution to Greece's problems without reducing a debt would be tough.

He also noted that such a move would be incompatible with the country's membership in the euro, meaning that a temporary exit from the single currency "would perhaps be the better way."