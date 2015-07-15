Goldman Sachs for EUR/USD: 1.04 at year-end? EUR/USD will fall 'a lot further'

Some banks are trying to predict the values for EUR/USD and for other pairs at year-end providing their technical analysis using support/resistance and 200 SMA indicator.







For example, Barclays estimated the EUR/USD to be 1.04, but Goldman Sachs evaluated that EUR/USD will fall 'a lot further':

"We see our results as consistent with our view that low inflation in the Euro zone is partly structural, which supports our view that ECB QE will last at least through September next year, which in turn supports our EUR/$ downside view." "GS sees EUR/USD trading at 1.02, 1.00, and 0.95 in 3, 6, and 12-month respectively."



Thus, the bearish trend will be continuing: it may be without secondary ranging, or it may be with ranging, but it will be the primary bearish market condition anyway because of the following: