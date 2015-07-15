Max Keiser: Why 50 bn euro asset fund is just another attempt to steal Greek assets - Video

In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert compare Greece's deal with bloodletting as both represent fatal methods of curing.

The hosts note that the 50 billion euro asset fund created under the deal has already been tried throughout history and has already failed. The main problem about the ruling of bureaucracy is that it allows to continuously rewrite laws. This is why in 2008 none of the bankers went to jail during the crisis.

As history shows, there have already been attempts to steal Greece's assets, but the laws did not allow it to happen. Now that the troika has rewritten the laws, Greek assets will exit Greece, when Greece had better exit the euro.

Like this, the country is one the way to lose its income-producing assets.

The hosts point to what no one speaks about: it was crystal clear already in 2010 that Greece will not repay its debt, and the German Chancellor with her decisions protected big bankers and hedge funds.

What did Angela Merkel seek by transforming Greece's private debt into a sovereign debt and thus creating a big danger for the whole European Union?



