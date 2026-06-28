[XAUUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings), June 29 - July 3, 2026

Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings), June 29 - July 3, 2026 .



1th trading week! (Must Read)





Market conditions may change — always follow proper risk management.



All Liquidity Activation Points (timings) are projected one week in advance.





XAUUSD, Timing: 7 min/8 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points





XAUUSD, Timing: 15&33 min/8 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points

XAUUSD, Timing: 60 min/8 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points

XAUUSD, Timing: 7 min/5 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points

XAUUSD, Timing: 60 min/5 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points

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https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/post/15779041#post15779041

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiO8z83gl-Y - VISTmany Project | Time Language VISTmany (TLV) | iVISTscalp5











