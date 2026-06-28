[XAUUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings), June 29 - July 3, 2026
Analytics & Forecasts

[XAUUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings), June 29 - July 3, 2026

28 June 2026, 22:49
Vadym Zhukovskyi
Vadym Zhukovskyi
0
94

Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings),  June 29 - July 3, 2026 .

1th trading week! (Must Read)

ivistscalp5-week-number-rules

Market conditions may change — always follow proper risk management.

All Liquidity Activation Points (timings) are projected one week in advance.


XAUUSD,   Timing:  7 min/8 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points

  timings-7-8weeks


XAUUSD,   Timing: 15&33  min/8 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points

timings-15-33-8weeks

XAUUSD,   Timing: 60  min/8 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points

timings-60-8 weeks

XAUUSD,   Timing: 7  min/5 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points

timings-7-5-weeks

XAUUSD,   Timing: 60  min/5 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points

timings-7-5-weeks

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https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/post/15779041#post15779041

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiO8z83gl-YVISTmany Project | Time Language VISTmany (TLV) | iVISTscalp5




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