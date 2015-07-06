EURUSD Price Action Analysis - ranging between Fibo levels for bearish to be continuing

W1 price is located below 200 period SMA and below 100 period SMA for primary bearish with secondary ranging between 61.8% Fibo support level at 1.0844 and Fibo resistance level at 1.1474:
- 32.2% Fibo resistance level at 1.1082 is going to be crossed by the price within the ranging market condition;
- the price is ranging between 61.8% Fibo support level at 1.0844 and Fibo resistance level at 1.1474.
If the price will break 61.8% Fibo support level at 1.0844 so the primary bearish condition will be continuing.
If the price will break Fibo resistance level at 1.1474 from below to above so the secondary market rally as a local uptrend will be started within the primary bearish.
If not so the price will be ranging between between support level at 1.0844 and resistance level at 1.1474.
Trend: