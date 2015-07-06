USDCAD Price Action Analysis - 61.8% Fibo resistance level with Triangle pattern for breakout

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.05 07:49

Forex Weekly Outlook July 6-10 (based on forexcrunch article)

Greece has been left front and center, with safe haven currencies riding higher and commodity currencies lower. The climax is still ahead of us. The week commences with the Greek referendum but there are other important events as well: US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, the FOMC Meeting Minutes, rate decisions in Australia and the UK and more. These are the major Forex events for the coming week. Join us as we explore these main market-movers.

The Greek crisis has dominated the news. The situation deteriorated as talks broke down. Banks are closed, the country failed to pay the IMF and all eyes are now on the referendum on Sunday, where polls show a close race. However, this is far from being the end of the story, especially as we learned that the IMF supports debt restructuring. While Greece is only 2% of the euro-zone economies, the political implications are huge. For the euro, the reaction was mixed: a Sunday gap was followed by a rally (for various reasons), but this was eventually eroded.

Elsewhere, the US Non-Farm Payrolls showed the economy created 223,000 positions in June but the downwards revisions, disappointing wages and the low participation rate left a bad taste. This may slow the pace of rate hikes, but the first one could come still come in September. It also depends on Greece. Commodity currencies suffered with China: AUD/USD reached a 6 year low and also the kiwi and CAD suffered. Sterling stood relatively strong thanks to good positive UK data.

