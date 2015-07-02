Bank of America Merrill Lynch about Non-Farm Payrolls on Thursday

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.02 11:34

Trading News Events: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (based on dailyfx article)

Another 230K rise in U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) along with a downtick in the jobless rate may heighten the appeal of the greenback and trigger a near-term sell-off in EUR/USD should the data put increased pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to remove the zero-interest rate policy (ZIRP).

Why Is This Event Important:



A further improvement in the labor market may boost bets for a Fed rate hike in 2015 as the U.S. economy approaches ‘full-employment,’ and we may see a growing number of central bank officials adopt a hawkish tone for monetary policy as Chair Janet Yellen remains confident in achieving the 2% inflation target over the policy horizon.



However, the rise in planned job cuts along with the ongoing slack in business outputs may drag on hiring, and a dismal NFP report may prop up the euro-dollar exchange rate going into the holiday weekend as it raises the risk of seeing a further delay in the Fed’s normalization cycle.



How To Trade This Event Risk



Bullish USD Trade: U.S. Adds 230K Jobs or More; Unemployment Slips to 5.4%



Need red, five-minute candle following the NFP print to consider a short trade on EUR/USD.

If market reaction favors a bullish dollar trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position.

Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.

Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.

Bearish USD Trade: Employment Report Falls Short of Market Expectations

Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade.

Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in reverse.

EURUSD Daily







Long-term forecast remains bearish for EUR/USD amid the divergence in the policy outlook, but the pair may continue to consolidate within the wedge/triangle formation from earlier this year as the pair holds above the May low (1.0818).

Interim Resistance: 1.1510 (61.8% expansion) to 1.1532 (February high)

Interim Support: 1.0970 (38.2% expansion) to 1.1000 (50% retracement)

Period Data Released Estimate Actual Pips Change

(1 Hour post event ) Pips Change

(End of Day post event) MAY 2015 06/05/2015 12:30 GMT 226K 280K -199 -151

EURUSD M5: 179 pips price movement by USD - Non-Farm Employment Change news event:

Impact that the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report has had on EUR/USD during the previous month





