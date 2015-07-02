Bank of America Merrill Lynch about Non-Farm Payrolls on Thursday
2 July 2015, 03:11
-
"The employment report is likely to show another solid month of
job creation in June.
As a
result, the unemployment rate will likely lower to 5.4% from 5.5%."
-
"Within the components of the establishment survey, we expect private payrolls of 215,000 with the government only adding 5,000. Similar
to last month, we expect the goods side of the economy to reveal weaker
job creation, consistent with the softer trajectory of industrial
production and capital expenditures. Moreover, we have yet to see the
end of job cuts in the energy-related sectors."
-
"The household survey, which provides the data on the unemployment rate, should also show solid job growth. The
three-month average has been a bit softer than nonfarm payrolls, with
growth of only 166,000, but the six-month average has been consistent at
244,000. A wildcard is the change in labor force participation. After a
sharp gain of 0.11% in May, we look for little change in June, given
the volatile nature of the series."