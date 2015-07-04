How To Trade: Ichimoku Strategies, Setups and What to Watch for
Trading Systems

How To Trade: Ichimoku Strategies, Setups and What to Watch for

4 July 2015, 06:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
2
5 988
Many traders have had challenges trading the JPY pairs. However the Japanese traders have had large amounts of success in trading their native currency. This is not just due to familiarity, but the approach and indicators they use to measure key levels for these pairs - the Ichimoku Cloud.

This indicator is not only easy to learn, but highly accurate in giving JPY trading signals. When one learns how to use it correctly, one can build a very high accuracy and profit ratio trading the JPY pairs which can be some of the most volatile. Taking this class can give you a chance to master trading the yen and learn a unique approach to trading the Asian pairs as a whole.

Ichimoku is a technical or chart indicator that is also a trend trading system in and of itself. The creator of the indicator, Goichi Hosada, introduced Ichimoku as a “one glance” indicator so that in a few seconds you are able to determine whether a tradable trend is present or if you should wait for a better set-up on a specific pair.

Ichimoku indicator description

  1. Tenkan Sen - moving average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 9 trading days. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 9 trading days
  2. Kijun Sen - moving average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 26 trading days. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 26 trading days.
  3. Senkou Span A - the average of the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen, plotted 26 days ahead. (Tenkan Sen + Kijun Sen) / 2 plotted 26 days ahead
  4. Senkou Span B - the average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 52 days, plotted 26 days ahead. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 52 trading days plotted 26 days ahead.
  5. Chikou Span - the closing price plotted 26 days behind.


#usdjpy, Ichimoku, Tenkan Sen, Goichi Hosada, Chikou Span