Fundamental Weekly Forecasts for US Dollar, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, and GOLD: Greece News, US Jobs Data for Direction

US Dollar - "Once markets get past the initial shock of the new Greek news, attention will turn to a frequently market-moving US Nonfarm Payrolls Report due Thursday. Any major suprises could easily force a repricing of US Federal Reserve interest rate expectations and force the Dollar to react in kind. It is shaping up to be a volatile week for the Euro, Dollar, and broader financial markets."

GBPUSD - "The pound-dollar may face range-bound prices going into July, and signs of a stronger U.K. recovery may heighten the appeal of the sterling, while another series of mixed U.S. data prints may continue to drag on Fed expectations especially as the central bank curbs its economic projections for 2015."

AUDUSD - "The week ahead will bring ample news-flow that may begin to bridge this gap. US home sales, consumer confidence and manufacturing activity data will lead the way into the much-anticipated Employment report. Economists’ forecasts call for a 227,000 nonfarm payrolls gain in June to mark a slight slowdown from the 280,000 increase recorded in the prior month. US news-flow has been improving relative to expectations since mid-May however, opening the door for an upside surprise. That may trigger a forward shift in Fed rate hike bets, triggering risk aversion and weighing on the Aussie."

GOLD - "The lackluster price action has been the symbol of indecision for the markets with the ongoing turmoil in Europe surrounding the Greek crisis offering little upside for gold. We’ll take a neutral stance with a break below range targeting critical support down into 1150/51."