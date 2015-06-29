USDJPY Next Month Outlook - 125.85 resistance level for the bullish to be continuing

W1 price was on bullish breakout since 17th of May this year: price broke key resistance levels and stopped by 125.85 level with secondary ranging. For now - W1 price is ranging between 125.85 resistance and 118.49 support levels. 'Reversal' Senkou Span A line (which is the border between primary bullish and the
primary bearish on the chart) is located far below the price which may the reversal to the bearish to be impossible in July this year.
- if weekly price breaks 125.85 resistance so the primary bullish will be continuing without ranging;
- if weekly price breaks 118.49 support level so we may see the secondary correction within the primary bullish up to the reversal of the price movement to the bearish market condition on the following months;
- if not so the price will be moved within the channel of 125.85 resistance level and 118.49 support level;
- Nearest key support levels are 118.49 (W1) and 105.19 (MN1);
- Nearest key resistance level is 125.85 (W1).
|Resistance
|Support
|125.85 (W1)
|118.49 (W1)
|N/A
|105.19 (MN1)
Trend:
- W1 - ranging bullish
- MN1 - bullish