GBPUSD Next Month Outlook - ranging breakout with possible reversal to the bullish

29 June 2015, 12:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
W1 price was on breakout as a market rally within the primary bearish market condition since the beginning of June this year but the price was stopped by 1.5929 resistance level and by Senkou Span A line. The price is started with secondary ranging market condition between 1.5929 resistance and 1.5089 support levels.

  • if weekly price breaks 1.5929 resistance together with Senkou Span A line so we may see the reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to the bullish condition with secondary ranging: price will be inside Ichimoku cloud);
  • if weekly price breaks 1.5089 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing without ranging;
  • if not so the price will be moved inside the channel of 1.5929 resistance level and 1.5089 support level;
  • Nearest key support levels are 1.5089 (W1) and 1.4565 (MN1);
  • Nearest key resistance levels are 1.5929 (W1) and 1.6252 (MN1).

Resistance
Support
1.5929 (W1)
1.5089 (W1)
1.6252 (MN1)
1.4565 (MN1)

Trend:

  • W1 - ranging bearish
  • MN1 - breakout to reversal to the bullish


