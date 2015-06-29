GBPUSD Next Month Outlook - ranging breakout with possible reversal to the bullish

W1 price was on breakout as a market rally within the primary bearish market condition since the beginning of June this year but the price was stopped by 1.5929 resistance level and by Senkou Span A line. The price is started with secondary ranging market condition between 1.5929 resistance and 1.5089 support levels.
- if weekly price breaks 1.5929 resistance together with Senkou Span A line so we may see the reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to the bullish condition with secondary ranging: price will be inside Ichimoku cloud);
- if weekly price breaks 1.5089 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing without ranging;
- if not so the price will be moved inside the channel of 1.5929 resistance level and 1.5089 support level;
- Nearest key support levels are 1.5089 (W1) and 1.4565 (MN1);
- Nearest key resistance levels are 1.5929 (W1) and 1.6252 (MN1).
|Resistance
|Support
|1.5929 (W1)
|1.5089 (W1)
|1.6252 (MN1)
|1.4565 (MN1)
Trend:
- W1 - ranging bearish
- MN1 - breakout to reversal to the bullish