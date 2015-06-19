San Francisco based Kraken, the top Bitcoin exchange, has launched a new dark pool for Bitcoin trades

Kraken which was the first Bitcoin exchange listed on Bloomberg terminals, trusted by hundreds of thousands of traders, the Tokyo government and court-appointed trustee, and BaFin regulated Fidor Bank, with an exclusive partnership and full regulatory compliance. The latest feature will further attract some new traders who wish for invisible order book.



Elaborating the new service and the feature Kraken CEO Jesse Powell said that now users have better access to the dark pool. According to him many users approached the company in the past about such a feature, noting that previously, it would manually handle large orders at customer request.



However, with the darkpool from Kraken things will become easier for such users. Interestingly, the company says that it will charge an extra 0.1% on dark pool trades in addition to its standard trading fee, and is limiting access to customers with verified accounts. Now it has to be seen if users pay extra fee for a niche service or not.