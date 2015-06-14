OpenBazaar announced the secured a $1 million round of seed funding

After rebranding from DarkMarket to OpenBazaar an arbiter who/which issues the buyer’s fund in Bitcoin to seller upon the completion of the transaction, it has now received one million dollars in seed funding.



OpenBazaar aims to provide free trade for everyone, everywhere. In fact, the decentralized marketplace announced yesterday that the secured a $1 million round of seed funding will be used to further expand the vision and implement it on the ground. Though raising $1 million may not seem like big news, it definitely is a right step towards the right direction.



OpenBazaar also announced the participation of Union Square Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and angel investor William Mougayar in the round. The firm says that with their history of helping build networks with large user bases and their focus on new decentralized technologies such as Bitcoin, Union Square Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz are the perfect partners to help OpenBazaar become widely adopted.



