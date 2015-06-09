BNP Paribas - Staying Bearish EUR

According to Westpac: "Friday’s EUR/USD close completed a bearish 3 day
pattern, confirming the end of the recent upward correction."
German 10-year yield ended only slightly higher on Friday despite more notable post-employment report, notes BNP Paribas.
According to BNP Paribas: "Our rates strategists have highlighted that the net supply
picture becomes more favourable for European sovereigns as we move into
June and stability in that market should allow the EUR to reweaken vs. higher yielding currencies."
"ECB Vice President Constancio speaks - his remarks will be watched for efforts to soften President Draghi’s laissez faire comments on bond market volatility."