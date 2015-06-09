BNP Paribas - Staying Bearish EUR

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.09 15:04

Société Générale - EUR/USD: Market's Amnesia (based on efxnews article)

"With the breakdown of Euro Area GDP data and US Jolts figures the ‘highlight’ of today’s economic news, the FX market will go on watching bonds. There is no catalyst for EUR/USD to fall back unless amnesia fades and we remember the implications of the US data. That seems unlikely, whereas stronger German labour cost data is yet another sign of stirrings in the heart of the Euro area."



