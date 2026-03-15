Consumer Week 2025: The Professional Trading Tool at an Unprecedented Price













Once a year, Consumer Week brings real discounts to products that normally don't move on price. Most trading tools — the genuinely good ones — never go on sale. The developers know the value, the market knows the value, and the price stays high.

This week is different.

For Consumer Week 2025, we are offering 60% off Ratio X Trade exclusively for MQL5 Blog readers. Not 10%. Not 20%. Sixty percent — the kind of discount that changes the math on whether to buy or wait.





What Is Ratio X Trade?

Ratio X is an AI-powered Expert Advisor built specifically for MetaTrader 5. The core engine combines:

Machine Learning signal generation: trained models identify high-probability setups on XAUUSD and other pairs, filtered by real-time probability scoring

trained models identify high-probability setups on XAUUSD and other pairs, filtered by real-time probability scoring LLM confirmation layer: language model cross-validates signals against market context before execution

language model cross-validates signals against market context before execution Bagging ensemble system: multiple model variants must agree before a trade is placed, reducing overfitting and improving live performance

multiple model variants must agree before a trade is placed, reducing overfitting and improving live performance Dynamic TP/SL management: position targets adapt to current volatility rather than using fixed pip values

position targets adapt to current volatility rather than using fixed pip values Session-aware execution: the system behaves differently across Asian, London, and NY sessions based on historical session-specific patterns





What Traders Are Actually Saying

"Rolls Royce" — that was one user's reaction after seeing the system generate three profitable XAUUSD trades in under 5 minutes, totaling $515.80. Not on a demo. Not in a backtest. Live account.





"Since I installed the new EA, there has been no losing position on gold." — Community trader, NY session, December 2025

During that same session, a single XAUUSD sell generated +$1,368.50 in one trade.













"2 trade winners already this morning" — a third user, restarting after a break, reporting immediate results during the London session with MLAI version 2.2.

These aren't testimonials curated from marketing materials. These are real message screenshots from community conversations.





The Prop Firm Proof

For traders who want the most objective possible validation: the system passed a full FTMO evaluation. Both phases. Live trading. Real evaluation.

The Verification certificate shows Mauricio Vellasquez completed all trading objectives and received official portfolio manager certification — with a $100,000 funded account as the outcome.













On a separate evaluation platform (Leveraged), the same trader was certified as Official Portfolio Manager with a $100,000 Turbo account.













Two funded accounts. Two independent prop firm certifications. The same underlying system.





The Offer: Full Details

What: 60% off Ratio X Trade — the AI/ML Expert Advisor for MT5

60% off Ratio X Trade — the AI/ML Expert Advisor for MT5 How: Use coupon MQLFRIEND60 at checkout

Use coupon at checkout Availability: Only 15 coupons released for this promotion

Only released for this promotion Deadline: Valid until March 21st, 2025

Valid until Exclusivity: This code exists nowhere else — no social media, no email lists, no influencer campaigns. Exclusively for traders who find it here, on MQL5.





What You Get: The Ratio X Toolbox

Ratio X Trade is not a single EA — it's a complete algorithmic trading toolkit for MetaTrader 5, built around two complementary Expert Advisors that cover Gold, Crypto, and major Forex pairs in a single package.

EA #1 — Ratio X MLAI (Machine Learning + LLM)

The flagship EA, engineered for XAUUSD and BTCUSD. Two layers of AI work in sequence before any trade is placed:

ML Signal Engine: supervised models trained on years of price data assign probability scores to setups — only high-confidence entries pass the execution threshold

supervised models trained on years of price data assign probability scores to setups — only high-confidence entries pass the execution threshold LLM Confirmation Layer: a language model cross-validates each signal against current market context, blocking trades that don't fit the macro regime

a language model cross-validates each signal against current market context, blocking trades that don't fit the macro regime Bagging Ensemble System: multiple independent model variants must reach consensus — the same institutional technique used to eliminate overfitting

multiple independent model variants must reach consensus — the same institutional technique used to eliminate overfitting Dynamic TP/SL: position targets adapt to real-time volatility, not fixed pip values

position targets adapt to real-time volatility, not fixed pip values Session-Aware Execution: logic automatically adjusts across Asian, London, and NY sessions based on historical session-specific patterns

EA #2 — Ratio X Breakout EA

A high-performance breakout system engineered for major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY and others). It targets the same session-driven momentum windows as the MLAI — running both EAs simultaneously creates a naturally diversified equity curve with low inter-system correlation.

Key Differentials

Two EAs in one package: Gold, Crypto, and Forex covered simultaneously from a single purchase

Gold, Crypto, and Forex covered simultaneously from a single purchase Prop firm ready: built-in daily loss circuit breaker, fractional risk sizing, and drawdown controls — independently verified through FTMO and Leveraged evaluations

built-in daily loss circuit breaker, fractional risk sizing, and drawdown controls — independently verified through FTMO and Leveraged evaluations Fully automated: no manual intervention required — the system runs across all sessions without babysitting

no manual intervention required — the system runs across all sessions without babysitting Continuous model updates: ML models are retrained as market regimes evolve — you always get the latest version

ML models are retrained as market regimes evolve — you always get the latest version Live-verified performance: every result shown in this article is from a real account, not a backtest