BitPay has brought in multi-signature Wallet Copay for the first time for customers after a year of beta testing

In an announcement, the company says that the first version of BitPay’s multi-signature wallet Copay was released on June 3. It is expected that Copay, a multi-signature wallet built on BitPay’s Bitcore, an open-source platform for Bitcoin- and blockchain-based applications will be popular. According to the announcement Copay multi-sig wallet is a shared Bitcoin wallet. Here each owner holds a unique private key and the ability to push out payments or withdrawals. Moreover, as a transaction initiated in a Copay multi-sig wallet requires the approval of multiple people, it is efficient for businesses and privacy-conscious users.



Thus, the possessed Bitcoin would not be affected at all and the users will have safe and secure transaction. Additionally, as Copay wallet is also the first Bitcoin wallet to support the Bitcoin testnet on both iOS and Windows Phones that allows developers to create/test new Bitcoin applications across different platforms with ease, customers will prefer it a lot.