Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) CEO and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) chairman Jeffrey Sprecher has come out in support of Bitcoin

He has supported Bitcoin and the blockchain, voicing his belief that the technologies are part of a larger change in how trust is being established in society.



He was talking with CNBC’s Bob Pisano on “Power Lunch”, Sprecher opened up about NYSE’s investment in Bitcoin services provider Coinbase’s recent $75m Series C funding round, one of the largest so far closed by an industry firm.



According to him trend, whether it’s a restaurant review or a taxicab or the way a user exchanges value, is something they believe in and he wants to be on top of it because he thinks it’s going to impact everyone. He also adds there’s something to it alluding to Bitcoin and the blockchain.



He admits that there’s something here, that’s why the company invested in it. His views on Bitcoin and blockchain technology are encouraging the stakeholders as these carry immense value. If the digital currency keeps receiving such support from key people around the world, it has immense scope to emerge as a popular option for fiat.

