The Santa Monica-based Bitcoin startup, PopChest, has brought up a private beta of their micropayment solution

PopChest claims that in order for viewers to watch the video they will need to pay the required amount of Bitcoin, through a QR code or address. Once the videos are uploaded to a website like YouTube, content providers then go to PopChest and enter the URL. The service will ask for a Bitcoin address, and some other details.



PopChest’s website says that it has created an easy way for people to give back to those making life more enjoyable. According to the firm giving directly to artists makes the world a better place. Whereas the old system sees a vast majority of revenue going to distributors while the actual content creators pick up the scraps. PopChest flips that model upside-down.



However, here users can take back the time and attention by paying to bypass ads. Interestingly, though the service doesn’t say, it seems likely users will have to set the video to private on YouTube. In such a situation viewers will then go to the PopChest website to watch your content, where they will be presented with the Bitcoin paywall.



