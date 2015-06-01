London-based Bitcoin exchange Bitstamp launched a new pre-paid debit card program

The company informs that the initiative allows Bitstamp’s clients to get US dollars, Euros or British pounds denominated debit cards. Nonetheless, these debit cards can be either virtual or physical and loaded with Bitcoin. The announcement read:



"Dear Bitstamp clients, we are excited to announce prepaid debit cards program. Bitstamp’s clients are now able to get USD, EUR or GBP denominated prepaid debit virtual or plastic cards. First 100 users to order the card will get them for free. Hurry up and order your own here!"



Prepaid plastic debit card are now available for customers who can order them paying just $10. Upon confirmation the buyers will immediately receive virtual debit card that are perfect for shopping online. Customers can also convert their virtual card into a plastic card; it only takes few seconds for doing so.



Additionally, the customers can receive their own plastic debit card to their home address within 10-15 business days along with activation details and instructions. However, for that they need to go through additional verification procedure to raise their annual loading limit. The latest offer is expected to further popularize Bitcoin among users in England.

