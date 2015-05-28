Cable declines as U.K. GDP remains unchanged, below expectations

On Thursday sterling slipped against the dollar after data signaled the economic growth in the U.K. in the first quarter of 2015 was unchanged from initial estimates.



GBP/USD eased 0.05% to settle at 1.5347 from around 1.5362 ahead of the data.

The second estimate of the Office for National Statistics confirmed the growth of 0.3% % in the first quarter, unchanged from the initial estimate and below expectations for a reading of 0.4%.

GDP expanded 2.4% on a year-over-year basis, in line with the first estimate.

In the industrial sector, growth was revised up to 0.1% from an initial estimate of a 0.1% contraction. A contraction in the construction sector was revised to 1.1% from 1.6%.

However, in the dominant U.K. services sector, GDP was revised down to 0.4% from 0.5%.

The report also said that Britain’s current account deficit put the economy under pressure, trimming 0.9% of GDP growth in the last quarter due to surging imports.

Meanwhile, demand for the dollar was strong amid renewed expectations that the economic recovery in the U.S. would make the Fed officials lift interest rates earlier.