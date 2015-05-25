Dollar stronger vs peers in quiet trade, nears five-week high vs loonie

On Monday the greenback was higher against its peers, supported by U.S. data showing that consumer prices rose for a third straight month in April and comments by Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen.



Monday trade was expected to be quiet with investors being away for holidays, as markets in the U.K., Germany and the U.S. were closed for holidays.

Friday marked a winning day for the dollar as data showed that U.S. core consumer prices rose 0.3% in April and were 1.8% higher on a year-over-year basis, the largest increase since October.

The greenback received an additional boost after Fed Chair Janet Yellen reiterated that the bank still expected to start raising interest rates later this year if the economy continued to improve as expected.

The euro was pressured as fears over Greece-like scenario in Spain, where leftist party Podemos received a significant number of votes, weighed; Greece jitters also persisted.



EUR/USD slipped 0.36% to one-month trough of 1.0974.

Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis said on Sunday that Greece cannot make a repayment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due on 5 June as it does not have the money.

"The four instalments for the IMF in June are €1.6bn, this money will not be given and is not there to be given," Voutsis told Greek TV.

Sterling was also lower, down 0.23% to 1.5463.

The dollar was little changed against the yen and the Swiss franc, with USD/JPY at 121.50 and with USD/CHF at 0.9427.

Meanwhile, the greenback was 1.2308 CAD in early U.S. trade hours, adding 0.20%.