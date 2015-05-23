10 Weekend Reads - How to Make Millions, Satoshi Nakamoto and the Birth of Bitcoin, The Robots Are Winning, and more

Here’s How to Make Millions as an Art Forger (Bloomberg)

Decoding the Enigma of Satoshi Nakamoto and the Birth of Bitcoin (NYT)



Can Algorithms Form Price-Fixing Cartels? (New Yorker)



Silicon Valley Is a Big Fat Lie, veering toward fall-of-Rome territory. (GQ) see also VCs Take the Media (The Baffler)



VCs Take the Media (The Baffler) The Robots Are Winning! (NY Review of Books)



The Untold Story of Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), a Titan That Forever Changed Film (Wired)



The US has space experts worried about an extra-terrestrial land grab (Quartz) see also The Democratization of Space: New Actors Need New Rules (Foreign Affairs)



The Democratization of Space: New Actors Need New Rules (Foreign Affairs) Why Ken Jennings’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Streak Is Nearly Impossible To Break (FiveThirtyEight)



Doomsday vault: the seeds that could save a post-apocalyptic world (The Guardian) see also Can civilisation reboot without fossil fuels? (Aeon)



Can civilisation reboot without fossil fuels? (Aeon) How Indie Rock Changed the World: The influence of geeks with guitars on culture, from DIY to social media (The Atlantic)

What are you reading?

