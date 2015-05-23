10 Weekend Reads - How to Make Millions, Satoshi Nakamoto and the Birth of Bitcoin, The Robots Are Winning, and more
10 Weekend Reads - How to Make Millions, Satoshi Nakamoto and the Birth of Bitcoin, The Robots Are Winning, and more

23 May 2015, 21:11
  • Here’s How to Make Millions as an Art Forger (Bloomberg)
  • Decoding the Enigma of Satoshi Nakamoto and the Birth of Bitcoin (NYT)
  • Can Algorithms Form Price-Fixing Cartels? (New Yorker)
  • Silicon Valley Is a Big Fat Lie, veering toward fall-of-Rome territory. (GQ) see also VCs Take the Media (The Baffler)
  • The Robots Are Winning! (NY Review of Books)
  • The Untold Story of Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), a Titan That Forever Changed Film (Wired)
  • The US has space experts worried about an extra-terrestrial land grab (Quartz) see also The Democratization of Space: New Actors Need New Rules (Foreign Affairs)
  • Why Ken Jennings’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Streak Is Nearly Impossible To Break (FiveThirtyEight)
  • Doomsday vault: the seeds that could save a post-apocalyptic world (The Guardian) see also Can civilisation reboot without fossil fuels? (Aeon)
  • How Indie Rock Changed the World: The influence of geeks with guitars on culture, from DIY to social media (The Atlantic)

What are you reading?

