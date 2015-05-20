Analyst: Do not await rate lift-off until 2016 - Video

As all attention is attracted by the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee due later Wednesday, Kitco Metals analyst suggests they will simply be an update for the market as he explains he's not seeing a rate hike until 2016.



Frank Holmes says it would be a surprise if something happened, as the economy is now not robust, and this is the most important factor.



He also discusses gold mining stocks which outpaced bullion during the first quarter as well as opportunities for gold as China looks to strengthen yuan. The hit list sees gold ETFs taking a beating and the lasting issues with mining in South Africa as problems keep piling up for the once prolific gold producer.



