Analysis: Silver to outperform gold in 2015; will finish this year above $17/oz - Video

Thomson Reuters GFMS’ Andrew Leyland joins a conversation with Kitco News at which he shares results from this year’s silver survey.



The annual report gives us a detailed look into the silver market and provides forecasts for 2016. Leyland expects silver to move above $17 an ounce in 2015, adding that GFMS expect silver to outperform the yellow metal.



Leyland also comments on physical demand for the metal and new uses for silver in different industries.

Note: the GFMS team at Thomson Reuters is considered to be one of the world’s leading economics consultants in precious metals, specializing in research into the global gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper markets.



