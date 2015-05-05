New MetaTrader 5 iOS Features One-Click Demo Account Opening, Improved Chat and Support for 64-Bit Architecture

0
254
MetaTrader 5 iOS what's new, or why you need to download the latest build immediately:
- Now, you can open demo accounts in a single click for convenience. You do not need to specify your registration information when opening such an account.
- The internal chat has been optimized to offer improved message synchronization and design.
- Support for 64-bit architecture improves the application performance on the new Apple devices (starting with iPhone 5s and iPad Air).
- The Ask line has been added to the charts at the requests of the users.
- The process of sending a trade request has been accelerated.
- The display of the financial news content has been improved. Also, the option for automatic news line filtration by language has been added.
The updated application features a separate category of messages notifying of the virtual hosting status. The platform localization process is progressing in full speed - interface translations in Thai, Vietnamese, Malay and Ukrainian languages have been added.Update the MetaTrader 5 iOS right now and experience all the new developments.