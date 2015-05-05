New MetaTrader 5 iOS Features One-Click Demo Account Opening, Improved Chat and Support for 64-Bit Architecture

MetaTrader 5 iOS what's new, or why you need to download the latest build immediately:



Now, you can open demo accounts in a single click for convenience. You do not need to specify your registration information when opening such an account. The internal chat has been optimized to offer improved message synchronization and design. Support for 64-bit architecture improves the application performance on the new Apple devices (starting with iPhone 5s and iPad Air). The Ask line has been added to the charts at the requests of the users. The process of sending a trade request has been accelerated. The display of the financial news content has been improved. Also, the option for automatic news line filtration by language has been added.





The updated application features a separate category of messages notifying of the virtual hosting status. The platform localization process is progressing in full speed - interface translations in Thai, Vietnamese, Malay and Ukrainian languages have been added.