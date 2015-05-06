Bitcoin News: Hollywood Production House Starts Accepting Bitcoin Payments, Coinbase Criticizes BitLicense, and BitNational Acquires Bitcoin Brains

Hollywood Production House Starts Accepting Bitcoin Payments



Lionsgate Films, a Canadian-American production house, recently formed a partnership with GoCoin to enable Bitcoin payments on its online stores. “We,” said the company’s Senior Vice President Peter Wilkes, “continue to explore innovative new technologies for connecting with next generation consumers, and we’re intrigued by the possibilities offered by Bitcoins in our media space.”



Coinbase Criticizes BitLicense for Unfriendly Laws



American Bitcoin company Coinbase recently published a blogpost in which it openly criticized the upcoming Bitcoin regulatory framework BitLicense for being flawed, especially after two commenting periods. The Bitcoin exchange and wallet service providers asked NYDFS Superintendent Benjamin Lawsky to eradicate policies that conflicting and duplicative to the exists state and national laws.



BitNational Acquires Bitcoin Brains



BitNational acquired Bitcoin Brains for $2.1 million in a deal to become the largest Bitcoin ATM network all across Canada. BitNational offer a variety of new ways to buy bitcoins anywhere in the North American country. “Our goal has always been to provide the safest and easiest access to bitcoins for Albertans,” said Bitcoin Brains representative Dave Bradley. “This deal makes it easier than ever to buy bitcoins anywhere in western Canada. The guys from BitNational offer the kind of knowledgeable, professional service that our customers have come to expect.”