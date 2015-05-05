Latin American Bitcoin exchange Bitex.la expands operations to Argentina and Chile

Latin American Bitcoin exchange Bitex.la has partnered with Uruguay-based remittance company, More Money Transfers (MMT) to provide services in Argentina and Chile. So far the BTC exchange has 19 agents in Argentina and one in Chile who will now sell Bitcoin. It has access to robust banking and financial channels which let it ensure liquidity and fast availability.



A lot of market observers admit that Bitcoin can be an ideal solution provider for those who are unbanked in the emerging markets. To cater the requirements from such people, especially in Argentina and Chile, Bitex.la is trying every bit. The latest decision to place 19 agents in Argentina and one in Chile, who will now sell Bitcoin, is one such move towards that goal.



The company further informs that once the account is activated, the customers can go to one of the More Money Transfers branches with a valid ID and pesos and within fifteen minutes USD will be credited to their account. Once the money is deposited, they can buy Bitcoin online. This is not just simple but safe as well.

