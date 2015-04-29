Goldman Sachs: The FOMC does not target the Dollar - the Dollar story is over, and GS targets EUR/USD at 1.00 in 6-months and USD/JPY at 125



"We think this means that the Dollar still has lots of room to strengthen, not least with market pricing for front-end interest rates as low as it currently is. We continue to forecast a 20% rise against the majors over the next three years".

This means that we see data, not the Fed, as the next key catalyst for the Dollar to resume its march higher, as it becomes clear that weak Q1 activity was once again an aberration. Surprises could come in the form of language describing recent data weakness as "temporary", which would be seen as hawkish by the market. Language ruling out June for 'lift-off' would be seen as a dovish surprise.