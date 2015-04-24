Euro lower vs dollar; report on US durable goods orders expected

On Friday the euro declined against the greenback, as the latter slightly recovered from the previous session's downbeat U.S. data.



Investors now await an upcoming report on durable goods orders.



EUR/USD hit 1.0785 during late Asian trade, the session low; the pair subsequently consolidated at 1.0804, slipping 0.17%. The pair was likely to find support at 1.0664, Thursday's low and resistance at 1.0957, the high of April 7.

The U.S. Department of Labor said on Thursday that the number of individuals filing for initial jobless benefits increased unexpectedly by 1,000 to 295,000 last week from the previous week’s total of 294,000. The downbeat news put the dollar under pressure.



Data also showed that U.S. new home sales dropped 11.4% last month to 481,000 units, compared to expectations for a 5.3% fall to 513,000 units.

The single currency showed little reaction to Thursday's report by market research group Markit saying that the euro zone's composite purchasing managers' index, which includes manufacturing and services activity, fell to 53.5 this month from 54.0 in March, compared to expectations for a rise to 54.4.

The single currency was also vulnerable as the negotiations between Greece and its creditors were stagnant and there was no sign of a deal so far.

