Bitcoin Gambling Market Launches the 2nd generation Betradar Powered UltraPlay Betting Software

UltraPlay Ltd has brought in the 2nd generation Betradar powered UltraPlay betting software.



Additionally, as there is a brand new mobile betting interface, a lot of players who wish to bet using their mobile phones can prefer it. Some other features in the 2nd Generation Betradar include a full risk management and trading console, CMS and various player retention tools that players would like when placing their bets.



Nonetheless, the press release from UltraPlay Ltd says that as usual, the new UltraPlay 2.0 also supports over 200 of the World’s currencies and various crypto currencies such as Bitcoin. Jeff Tang, Director of UltraPlay Asia claims that he is excited about the new software and hopes that it will be able to cater to larger operators, who have their own trading teams.



Moreover, as the 2nd generation Betradar makes UltraPlay Ltd the first to launch on the new platform will be an existing Asian facing operator, as well as a Bitcoin oriented operator, a lot of positive reviews are coming up. Interestingly, UltraPlay Ltd has developed a special turn-key iGaming package as well.



The iGaming package includes all of the things a player needs to create a complete gaming website. Currently, the company offers Online Casino, Sportsbook and Lottery solutions. Also, with the help of a full team of expert programmers who can customize any part of iGaming solution to fit players’ vision, the company is well prepared to accept potential challenges.

