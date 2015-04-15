ECB leaves rates unchanged, at record lows; further comments are expected
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ECB leaves rates unchanged, at record lows; further comments are expected

15 April 2015, 14:08
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As expected, the European Central Bank left official interest rates unchanged Wednesday, amid concerns over growth prospects and deflationary pressures in the region.

The bank’s refi rate remains at 0.05%, while the interest rate on its marginal lending facility stands at 0.3% and the deposit rate at minus 0.2%. ECB's chief Mario Draghi will hold a news conference at the bank’s Frankfurt headquarters beginning at 2:30 p.m. local time.

Draghi is expected to provide an upbeat assessment of the impact of the bank’s quantitative easing program. He is expected to discuss the effects of the bank's €1.1 trillion quantitative easing program on the region's economy.

EUR/USD was trading at 1.0596 from around 1.0594 ahead of the announcement, while EUR/GBP was at 0.7183 from 0.7182 earlier.

In the meantime, European stock markets were higher. The EURO STOXX 50 rose 0.55%, France's CAC 40 tacked on 0.6%, Germany's DAX climbed 0.5%, while London’s FTSE 100 inched up 0.3%, says Investing.com.

#dax, Mario Draghi, ECB, FTSE 100, economy news