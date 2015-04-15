Technical Analysis: EURUSD falls to lowest level in three weeks

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

newdigital, 2015.04.17 15:45

past data is 0.2%

forecast data is 0.3%

actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers. Consumer prices account for a majority of overall inflation. Inflation is important to currency valuation because rising prices lead the central bank to raise interest rates out of respect for their inflation containment mandate.

U.S. Consumer Prices Rise 0.2% For Second Straight Month In March



While the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing another modest increase in U.S. consumer prices in the month of March, prices rose by slightly less than economists had anticipated.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index edged up by 0.2 percent in March, matching the increase seen in February. Economists had expected the index to rise by 0.3 percent.

The continued increase in prices was partly due to another notable increase in energy prices, which rose by 1.1 percent in March after climbing by 1.0 percent in February.

The gasoline index showed its biggest increase since February of 2013, surging up by 3.9 percent, while the fuel oil index also jumped by 5.9 percent.

However, the increase in energy prices was partly offset by a drop in food prices, as the food index fell by 0.2 percent in March after rising by 0.2 percent in February.