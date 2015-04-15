Technical Analysis: EURUSD falls to lowest level in three weeks
15 April 2015, 12:11
- EUR/USD broke below the 78.6% retracement of the late-March range yesterday
- While below 1.0830 our near-term trend bias is lower in the euro
- The 127% extension of the 2005-2008 adavance around 1.0440 looks to be the next major pivot for the rate
- A minor turn window is eyed around the end of the week
- Interim resistance is seen around 1.0685, but only a move through 1.0830 would turn us positive on the single currency
| Instrument
| Support 2
| Support 1
| Spot
| Resistance 1
| Resistance 2
| EURUSD
| 1.0440
| 1.0520
| 1.0565
| 1.0585
| 1.0685